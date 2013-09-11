Revealing look at NFL, college football uniforms and knee pads

A friend called Saturday and told me to turn on the Florida-Miami college football game. The Florida quarterback, Jeff Driskel, was basically wearing see-through pants, I was told. Sure enough, I turned on the game and the material on Driskel's pants looked as sheer as pantyhose. See the first three photos above in the gallery and you can tell the color and type of jock he wears.

And many players are simply abandoning knee pads entirely, so they can wear shorter, tighter pants.

It's not only in the colleges where uniforms have become more revealing and it has to do with the new lighter, tighter material that is used. Most of the photos in the gallery are from Week 1 in the NFL. The shot of Bengals' Giovani Bernard and A.J. Green celebrating shows quite the package deal. And J.J. Watt of the Texans was made for tight, white football pants.