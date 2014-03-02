NFL’s Kirk Cousins on having a gay teammate: ‘Nobody’s perfect’

Kirk Cousins, backup quarterback for the Washington Redskins, said he would welcome an openly gay teammate and try and lead him to Jesus, saying, "nobody's perfect." Here is what Cousins said to MLive:

"From a football standpoint, if the guy can help us win, come help us win. Now, there are a lot of teammates in my locker room right now who may not have a homosexual lifestyle, but they have sins, too. They’re not perfect. So I don’t say they can’t help us win. Nobody’s perfect. To that degree, we'd welcome him into our locker room and say come help us win, and hopefully I can love him like Jesus and hopefully show him what it means to follow Jesus."

Cousins, who attended Michigan State, spoke at a Grand Rapids, Mich., high school. His comments were similar to what he said last year after Jason Collins came out in the NBA.

People like Cousins seem well-meaning and he would like to think he's only full of love, but his assumption that homosexuality equals imperfection and sin is insulting, as is his desire to proselytize.