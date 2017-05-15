WNBA star Diana Taurasi marries former teammate Penny Taylor

WNBA star Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury has married Penny Taylor, her former teammate, the team announced.

"Just an amazing day, one of the happiest days we've ever had," Taurasi told the Arizona Republic after the Mercury's 68-58 loss to Dallas. "It would have been nice to follow it up with a win, but we're just really happy. It was one of the times where all our families were together, all the people we love and care for in the city that we met and evolved as teammates and wives now. It's been pretty cool."

"I would hope people would be happy for two people that love each other,” Taylor said. “At the end of the day, it's pretty simple."

Taurasi, 34, is a basketball superstar with three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals. Taylor, 36, has three Olympic silver medals and three WNBA championships with the Mercury.

Taurasi and Taylor have kept their personal relationship private for the most part by choice. "That was our special thing," Taurasi said. "We never kept it secret, we just didn't want that to be an issue ever. We knew when we walked through those doors, it was time to put work in and be professional."

This is not the first marriage between Mercury players, the Republic notes. “DeWanna Bonner married former Mercury player Candice Dupree in the offseason before Dupree was traded. Bonner is pregnant and sitting out this season.”

Mercury center Brittney Griner was married for a short time to Glory Johnson, who plays for Dallas. The couple have since divorced.

This is the impact of legalizing same-sex marriage, the ability to publicly celebrate a union sanctioned by the state. The fact that Taurasi and Taylor were to have a relationship while also keeping focus as teammates shows that same-sex couples on the same team are not an impediment to winning.