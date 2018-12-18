Fantasy football: Week 16 start/sit advice for Team Outsports Equality

Happy Fantasy Finals Week! Most leagues close their doors this week with the top two teams battling it out for the title.

Every start and sit this week could be the crucial move fantasy owners make that could make or break their entire season. Best of luck to those with higher stakes for Week 16 and hopefully you’ll wake up on Christmas morning a fantasy champion!

With no openly gay players in the league, we formed a fantasy team from players who have shown their support for LGBT issues in interviews with Outsports and other media.

Here are our starts and sits for Week 16:

Quarterback

Start: Russell Wilson @ Chiefs (SNF)

The Chiefs’ defense has been suspect lately. And with the Seahawks in a playoff-clinching scenario at home on Sunday Night Football, the team and the 12s will rally behind him like they’ve never done before. Despite a loss last week, Wilson still performed well with 23 of 31 passing, 237 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. I like his chances this week against the Chiefs.

Sit: Andrew Luck vs. Giants, Cam Newton vs. Falcons, Derek Carr vs. Broncos (MNF), Aaron Rodgers @ Jets

Cam Newton looked like he shouldn’t be playing after his Monday Night Football showing. His arm is critically injured and the Panthers should seriously consider benching him now that the playoffs are out of reach. You should seriously consider benching him on your fantasy team too.

All of the other options are good, but not great.

Running back

Start: Jordan Howard @ 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk vs. Bears

With Frank Gore out, I think it’s finally time to fulfill the prophecy and play Kyle Juszczyk as my RB2. If you’re out of your league’s championship contention, why not have fun with your team by playing guys you would never play in the season?

Sit: Giovani Bernard @ Browns

Bernard had six carries last week for seven yards. He simply does not play a large role in the offense and should not be featured.

Wide receiver

Start: T.Y. Hilton vs. Giants, DeAndre Hopkins @ Eagles

Hopkins is coming off his best game of the season last week with 12 catches, 170 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hilton had 75 yards or better in each of his last six games, which is why he moves to the starting lineup in place of Adam Thielen this week.

Sit: Marquise Goodwin vs. Bears, Kenny Stills vs. Jaguars, Adam Thielen @ Lions, Robert Woods @ Cardinals, Davante Adams @ Jets

Any of these guys could ball out on Sunday, but I don’t have the confidence in these six than I do with the two above.

Tight end/Flex

Start: Rob Gronkowski vs. Bills, Travis Kelce @ Seahawks (SNF)

Both Gronk and Kelce face must-win games this week and they are coming off down weeks. Both these guys have been strong, stable options for their offenses in previous weeks, and chances are the Pats and Chiefs will rely back on their laurels for this all-important game.

Defense

Start: Miami Dolphins vs. Jaguars

The Dolphins become the top defensive streaming option yet again as they face the Jags, a team with only one offensive touchdown in the last three weeks. Walt Aikens and the defense should be one of the top-scoring defenses on Championship Weekend.

Kicker

Start: Brandon McManus @ Raiders (MNF)

The Raider defense is not very good, which will likely lead to many options to score for the Broncos on Monday Night Football, likely the last NFL game to take place in Oakland.

Sit: Matt Prater vs. Vikings

Prater only knocked down a single extra point in last week’s loss to the Bills, leading me and many other owners to believe that he is no longer a viable fantasy option.

LGBT Focus

Kyle Juszczyk

Read more on these players’ LGBT views:

Jeremy Brener is a student at the University of Central Florida who writes for Outsports. He can be reached via email (jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com) and followed on Twitter.