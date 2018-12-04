Fantasy football: Week 14 start/sit advice for Team Outsports Equality

With no openly gay players in the league, we formed a fantasy team from players who have shown their support for LGBT issues in interviews with Outsports and other media.

Here are our starts and sits for Week 14:

Quarterback

Start: Aaron Rodgers vs. Falcons

Despite the firing of Mike McCarthy, Rodgers is still our starter this week. It’s likely that interim coach Joe Philbin is going to employ a rather basic offense this week as they face the lowly Falcons at home, allowing Rodgers to do what he does best — slinging the football.

Sit: Andrew Luck @ Texans, Cam Newton @ Browns, Derek Carr vs. Steelers, Russell Wilson vs. Vikings (MNF)

Luck and the Indy offense got shut out on Sunday.

Newton threw four picks against a bad Tampa Bay team.

Derek Carr is probably the “backup” this week given that the Steelers’ defense has been Swiss cheese as of late.

The Vikes are not a matchup I trust for Russell Wilson.

Running back

Start: Jordan Howard vs. Rams (SNF), Frank Gore at Patriots

Though both Howard and Gore face difficult matchups this week against high-octane offenses that will force these teams to throw, they are our best bets at running back and both can make a situational splash on Sunday.

Sit: Giovani Bernard @ Chargers, Kyle Juszczyk vs. Broncos

With A.J. Green out again, expect Bernard’s role in the offense to increase slightly. If all the other backups are being elevated, why not Bernard as well?

Wide receiver

Start: DeAndre Hopkins vs. Colts, Adam Thielen @ Seahawks (MNF)

I don’t think we’ve gone a week where both Hopkins and Thielen struggle. One of them is bound to succeed tenfold each week and it makes me pretty comfortable knowing these two are the starting receivers.

Sit: Marquise Goodwin vs. Broncos, Kenny Stills @ Patriots, T.Y. Hilton @ Texans, Robert Woods @ Bears (SNF), Davante Adams vs. Falcons

Look for Davante Adams to improve his workload against a porous Atlanta secondary that has dealt with injury after injury this season.

Tight end/Flex

Start: Rob Gronkowski vs. Dolphins, Travis Kelce vs. Ravens

Travis Kelce found the end zone twice last week in a Chiefs victory and balanced out Gronk’s poor performance on Sunday. However, it’s a mistake to leave one of these guys on the bench.

Defense

Start: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Bengals

Casey Heyward and the Chargers get the Cincinnati Bengals starting backup Jeff Driskel at home in December? Sign me up!

Kicker

Start: Brandon McManus @ 49ers

The Broncos have been looking to do some damage in the second half of the year, and many of their games have come down to a McManus make or miss. Expect him to be prevalent yet again this week as the team heads to San Francisco.

Sit: Matt Prater @ Cardinals

Definitely a decent start with the Lions playing indoors. However, the Lions’ offense has been troublesome lately with an inconsistent run game and banged up receivers. This causes me to deteriorate my faith in him for this week.

LGBT Focus

Brandon McManus

Read more on these players’ LGBT views:

Jeremy Brener is a student at the University of Central Florida who writes for Outsports. He can be reached via email (jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com) and followed on Twitter.