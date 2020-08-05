After the NBA season restarted in the summer of 2020, players across the league used their platforms to amplify messages about social justice. For Damian Lillard, that meant sporting his rainbow best.

The five-time All-Star wore special Pride sneakers for the Portland Trail Blazers’ game Sunday against the Boston Celtics, from his custom Dame 6 collection. There were at least 23 models available for purchase through Adidas.

Like many other players, Lillard was also wearing a social justice slogan on the back of his jersey, in-lieu of his surname. Lillard’s jersey reads, “How many more?,” an apparent reference to the epidemic of unarmed Black men being killed by police.

.@Dame_Lillard in the Adidas Dame 6 “Pride” today vs. Boston pic.twitter.com/Bp4oGVfx6U — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 2, 2020

damian lillard hittings 3s wearing "PRIDE" shoes and "how many more" on his back #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/qAxcbLEZ2y — Sarang Patel (@sarangatangg) August 2, 2020

The Dame 6 Pride collection served Lillard well that day, as he put up 30 points and dished out 16 assists in Portland’s four-point loss. Though Lillard wasn’t wearing his Pride shoes Tuesday for the Blazers’ game against the Rockets, he still finished with 21 points in the 110-102 victory.

In 2017, Lillard was heckled with gay slurs outside of the Target Center in Minneapolis. He called the fans “disrespectful” at the time.

Wearing his own Pride sneakers on the court was a great, and fashionable, way for Lillard to show his support.