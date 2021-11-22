Brittany Bowe is putting together quite the resume headed into the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The out American speed skater won gold at the first two ISU World Cup events in the 1000-meter in both Poland and Norway. She also won the silver in Poland, besting the track record that was also reset by the gold medalist, Japan’s Miho Takagi.

She also finished eighth in the 500-meter in Poland, and finished seventh in the 1500-meter and eighth in the 500-meter in Norway.

In addition, Bowe set track records in the 1000-meter in both events; She owns the world record in the event.

American Erin Jackson has also won multiple golds.

Bowe is aiming for her third Winter Olympics, having led the Americans to multiple top-5 finishes in 2018, including a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

While she doesn’t do many media interviews and doesn’t talk much about being LGBTQ, she is out and has not hidden from that.

She’s one of the many out LGBTQ speed skaters we’ll be watching as they all attempt to earn a spot in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands has won 11 Olympic medals and is aiming for her fifth Olympics; She’s had multiple top-10 finishes in the World Cup.

Conor McDermott-Mostowy is aiming for his first Olympics after coming out publicly as gay earlier this year; In the Men’s B Division he’s racked up multiple points in the 1000- and 1500-meter of both World Cups.