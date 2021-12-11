The best tight end in college football was raised by 2 lesbian moms

When Colorado State University’s Trey McBride was honored Thursday as college football’s best tight end, his two moms were by his side.

McBride is the winner of this year’s Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football. The senior dominated on the field, catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown — becoming the first tight end in Rams history to surpass 1,000 yards.

And McBride’s story off the field is just as impressive. His two moms, Kate and Jen, raised Trey alongside his four siblings in Fort Morgan, Colo., about 84 miles east of CSU’s campus. The family was profiled in the Denver Post in 2019.

“Every once in a while, people kind of give you crap about it,” McBride said. “I don’t understand why. And sometimes, you know, you’ve got to defend yourself. You’re not going to let someone punk you for something like that.”

Trey didn’t know he was going to receive the Mackey Award when he heard the news. He thought he was taking part in a regular interview, and then his moms came in for hugs.

Grab your tissues before watching.

When you've given as much as @Mcbtrey has, all we can say is...



.



Presenting your 2021 @JohnMackeyAward Winner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lLS140Qb2r — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 10, 2021

The McBride’s are a competitive family. Toby McBride, Trey’s older brother, was a defensive lineman at CSU, and Dylan, Trey’s twin, was a college wrestler.

They got their toughness and perseverance from their moms.

“We’ve been told that we must’ve had ‘super sperm’ or whatever,” Kate told the Denver Post. “(That) we chemically engineered them because there’s no way that one family can have all these great athletes. “Well, no. A lot of it is their hard work. Yes, there’s some natural talent in there. But these guys worked hard. They put in the hours. And put in the sweat and the tears.”

All of that work has paid off. In addition to winning the Mackey Award, named to the Walter Camp All-American.

Great football players, and families, come in all forms.