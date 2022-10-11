Out champion Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory just won two more gold medals

Out Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory just added two more gold medals to his collection. The heartthrob Olympian finished first in the artistic gymnastics and team competitions last week at the South American Games.

Nory owns a staggering 10 gold medals from international competition, winning his first four in 2019. Three years previously, the San Paolo native competed in the Rio Games as a 22 year old, taking home bronze in men’s floor gymnastics.

A longtime favorite of gay Olympic fans, Nory revealed last year he has a boyfriend (though he didn’t specify how he identifies). He made the announcement with a birthday wish to his partner on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the person who ‘arthura’ and freaks out with me. The phrase ‘in health or illness, in victory or in defeat, in joy or sadness never quite fit,” wrote Nory. “And there we are every day walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours.”

In addition to being a professional gymnast, Nory is a model. During the 2016 Games, he even caught the eye of NBC anchor Lester Holt.

Unsurprisingly, Nory looks even better wearing gold.

Another gratifying win for Team LGBTQ.