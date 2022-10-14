Princeton football players will wear Pride stickers on their helmets — the Tigers logo decked out in rainbow colors — for the team’s home game Friday night against Brown.

This is not the first time a college football team has worn rainbow stickers on their helmets, but it is rare. In 2019, Pomona-Pitzer college in Southern California wore a similar sticker. Jack Storrs, one of the team’s linebackers, was out.

Participating in the coin toss Friday night will be Mason Darrow, a Princeton alum and former football player whose coming out as gay in 2015 was chronicled on Outsports.

“I’m so excited that Princeton Football is hosting a Pride Game,” Darrow told the school’s website. “I think it’s a sign of the progress made in recent years by both the program and the athletic department to voice their support openly and steadfastly for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I was fortunate to receive great support from my teammates when I came out, but it’s something that remains difficult for a lot of athletes. I’m hopeful that nights like this continue to show how accepting of an environment Princeton can be and make that process easier for future generations.”

“Princeton Football values excellence and strength in the collective, or as we call it, ‘the brotherhood,’’’ said Sophia Lewin, senior assistant to Princeton head coach Bob Surace. “Having a game where we celebrate pride and demonstrate our love and support for and with the LGBTQIA+ community is an example of our values and what’s important to our staff and players. I hope that every person attending Pride Night, and any of our games, feels safe, loved, and free to be who they are.”

Fans attending the Friday game will also a sticker as the Tigers (4-0) look to stay unbeaten against Brown (2-2).