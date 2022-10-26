Out pro wrestler Trish Adora is coming to Major League Wrestling — and she is coming for gold.

The reigning Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World champion will make her debut Sunday for the company at MLW’s Fightland 2022 TV taping, challenging Taya Valkyrie for her MLW Women’s World Featherweight championship.

The championship bout adds to another banner year for Adora. The “Afro Punk” racked up appearances with All Elite Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Army this year as she continued her 2-plus year PAWD World title reign.

The “Afro Punk” Trish Adora is marching into the 2300 Arena this Sunday on a collision course with destiny.



Philly | #FIGHTLAND | ️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 pic.twitter.com/nTzW6EfWPk — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 25, 2022

Should Adora win, she would become only the second out wrestler to hold an MLW championship, joining former MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane.

A victory would also make Adora the second holder of the MLW’s only women’s championship. Valkyrie, a staunch LGBTQ ally and decorated luchadora, became the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight champion on the June 16 edition of MLW’s weekly series, MLW Fusion.

Adora will attempt to dethrone Valkyrie when MLW Fightland 2022 emanates from Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena on Sunday.