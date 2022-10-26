 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Out pro wrestler Trish Adora set for Major League Wrestling debut

Trish Adora will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight title in her MLW debut at Sunday’s MLW Fightland 2022.

By Brian C. Bell
/ new
Trish Adora
Taya Valkyrie and Trish Adora ready for championship battle at MLW Fightland 2022
MLW

Out pro wrestler Trish Adora is coming to Major League Wrestling — and she is coming for gold.

The reigning Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World champion will make her debut Sunday for the company at MLW’s Fightland 2022 TV taping, challenging Taya Valkyrie for her MLW Women’s World Featherweight championship.

The championship bout adds to another banner year for Adora. The “Afro Punk” racked up appearances with All Elite Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Army this year as she continued her 2-plus year PAWD World title reign.

Should Adora win, she would become only the second out wrestler to hold an MLW championship, joining former MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane.

A victory would also make Adora the second holder of the MLW’s only women’s championship. Valkyrie, a staunch LGBTQ ally and decorated luchadora, became the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight champion on the June 16 edition of MLW’s weekly series, MLW Fusion.

Adora will attempt to dethrone Valkyrie when MLW Fightland 2022 emanates from Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena on Sunday.

More From Outsports

Loading comments...