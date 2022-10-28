Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual “list season” continued Thursday with the release of the PWI Women’s 150. The list honors the top 150 wrestlers who compete in women’s divisions.

This year’s list featured many historic selections, including the first time a wrestler from Japanese women’s promotion Stardom took the top spot over top names from WWE and AEW. The list also included the second-most out LGBTQ pro wrestlers since it began in 2008.

A total of 19 out grapplers made the list this year, with representation spread throughout major North American, independent and international promotions.

Interim AEW Women’s World champion Toni Storm secured the highest rank of the LGBTQ contingent, securing the number 25 spot, the same ranking as AC Mack, the top-ranked out wrestler in the PWI 500 released earlier this year.

Ring of Honor Women’s World champion Mercedes Martinez (28), IMPACT Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw (31) and Pro Wrestling EVE champion Jetta (45) found their names called in the top 50. WWE’s Shayna Baszler (94) and Doudrop (97) also maintained their regular presence on the list.

Seven out wrestlers ranked on both the PWI Women’s 150 and PWI 500 as well, including Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World champion Trish Adora (53), former GCW Tag Team champion Allie Katch (51) and Invictus Wrestling Women’s champion Edith Surreal (70).

Beyond North America, a slew of talented out international wrestlers staked their plot on the list. Jetta received the highest ranking of any non-North American out wrestler. Joining her were Laura Di Matteo (73), Japanese trans icon Veny (84) and Charlie Morgan (138).

“The Non-Binary Nightmare” Max The Impaler held it down for those outside of the gender binary for the third straight year, landing at 130.

The continual large presence of out wrestlers on the PWI Women’s 150 is a welcomed sight and bodes well for those striving to reach the top spot. To date, only one out wrestler has ever topped the PWI Women’s 150, AEW’s Saraya, who topped the list in 2014 when she wrestled for WWE as Paige.

Outsports congratulates all those ranked and all of the amazing out talent who weren’t ranked this year. Check out the full list of ranked out pro wrestlers below:

Toni Storm (25)

Mercedes Martinez (28)

Gisele Shaw (31)

Jetta (45)

Allie Katch (51)

Trish Adora (53)

Edith Surreal (70)

Sandra Moone (72)

Laura Di Matteo (73)

Jordan Blade (74)

Veny (84)

Shayna Baszler (94)

Doudrop (97)

Kiera Hogan (100)

Erica Leigh (121)

Max The Impaler (130)

Charlie Morgan (138)

Kayla Sparks (148)

Riley Shepard (149)