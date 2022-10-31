Halloween is here! It’s called by some “gay Christmas,” as the LGBT community seems to celebrate in style like no other with big costumes and bigger parties.

People across the Outsports community and LGBT athletes, coaches and fans are certainly part of there. Here are some of the ways our community is dressing up for Halloween.

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is ready for battle

Soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristi Mewis are spooky partners

Denver-area associate principal, advocate and former coach Micah Porter and his partner, Brandan Rader, as a couple “friends” of Batman

Olympians Diana Matheson and Anastasia Bucsis are Sonny and Cher

Arizona State gymnast Jackson Harrison is serving ancient times

WNBA player and Olympian Stefanie Dolson is Cruella

Former college swimmer Mike Del Moro and his boyfriend are soccer Heartstoppers

WNBA player Natasha Cloud is a Joker

Baseball player Bryan Ruby is Incredible

Paralympian and Illinois wheelchair basketball coach Stephanie Wheeler is a Marvel

Former University of Minnesota runner Justin Rabon and friends are bubbly

Former Furman football player Ryan Deluca is helping keep trouble (like his boyfriend) off the streets of Las Vegas

Former NBA player Jason Collins is letting his fingernails do the talking

Former Illinois runner Konrad Eiring is one of the Watchmen

Former speed skater Matt Rittenhouse is the scariest of clowns

Adam Rippon gets perfect scores across the board as the Mar-A-Lago carpet

If you find some great costumes from LGBT athletes, leave a link below.