Halloween is here! It’s called by some “gay Christmas,” as the LGBT community seems to celebrate in style like no other with big costumes and bigger parties.
People across the Outsports community and LGBT athletes, coaches and fans are certainly part of there. Here are some of the ways our community is dressing up for Halloween.
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is ready for battle
Soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristi Mewis are spooky partners
Denver-area associate principal, advocate and former coach Micah Porter and his partner, Brandan Rader, as a couple “friends” of Batman
Olympians Diana Matheson and Anastasia Bucsis are Sonny and Cher
Arizona State gymnast Jackson Harrison is serving ancient times
WNBA player and Olympian Stefanie Dolson is Cruella
Former college swimmer Mike Del Moro and his boyfriend are soccer Heartstoppers
WNBA player Natasha Cloud is a Joker
Baseball player Bryan Ruby is Incredible
Paralympian and Illinois wheelchair basketball coach Stephanie Wheeler is a Marvel
Former University of Minnesota runner Justin Rabon and friends are bubbly
Former Furman football player Ryan Deluca is helping keep trouble (like his boyfriend) off the streets of Las Vegas
Former NBA player Jason Collins is letting his fingernails do the talking
Former Illinois runner Konrad Eiring is one of the Watchmen
Former speed skater Matt Rittenhouse is the scariest of clowns
Adam Rippon gets perfect scores across the board as the Mar-A-Lago carpet
If you find some great costumes from LGBT athletes, leave a link below.
