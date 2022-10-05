The San Francisco Pride Pro-Am Golf Tournament this weekend is officially endorsed by the PGA and honoring a trailblazing transgender golfer.

The event will be held this weekend, Oct. 7-8, with a reception at the Fairmont Hotel and the tournament at the world-renowned TPC Harding Park, which hosted the 2020 PGA Championship. The tournament is the creation of several local members of the LGBT and golf communities, including golf pro Greg Fitzgerald, who is part of both.

The PGA has endorsed the event each of its four years.

About 150 golfers are already registered for the tournament, some of them LGBT and some of them not.

“Raising much-needed funds for SF Pride is wonderful,” Fitzgerald told Outsports. “But as a PGA of America Professional, who is out as part of the LGBTQ Community, the best thing about our event is changing sports, and specifically the golf world.

“Members of our community are now starting to feel welcome in an atmosphere that was not in the past. It’s a really exciting time being in our community, and also the sports world, because we’re making it better for all.”

Receiving the event’s Prism Award will be Hailey Davidson, the trans golfer who has garnered attention due to her attempt to get an LPGA card.

“It’s such a welcoming environment and experience that doesn’t always happen in this traditionally conservative sport,” Davidson said. She has been the target of criticism from some claiming she has unfair advantages, despite being unable to move past early phases of her LPGA card pursuit in her first two tries. Caitlyn Jenner, who has been at times more critical of the participation of trans women in female golf, has publicly supported Davidson.

In just a few years the event has reportedly raised over $145,000 for local LGBT charities and organizations.

While the golf tournament itself is sold out, tickets are still available for the reception on Friday night at the Fairmont Hotel.