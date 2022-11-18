World Cup 2022, gay athletes and LGBTQ inclusion

How are LGBTQ fans and rights intersecting and colliding with the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Outsports has the coverage.

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is taking place, and Outsports is here to cover all of the LGBTQ issues in and around the event.

Even as FIFA has expressed support for the LGBTQ community, many people have criticized the organization for selecting a host country where homosexuality is illegal, and reports of attacks on, and arrests of, LGBTQ people are swirling.

In addition, there are zero publicly out gay or bi players competing for the 32 countries at the men’s World Cup. While some countries, captains and players have publicly expressed support for the community, others have stayed silent or even declined to offer support.

Questions swirl around if and how LGBTQ issues will be covered by the media, and what incidents may happen. What will happen if someone brings a rainbow flag into an arena? Could two gay fans be arrested for kissing on the street?

Soccer — called football in most countries — is the most popular sport in the world, and the FIFA World Cup is the sport’s most popular event. We’ll be here to cover the LGBTQ intersection of the event every step of the way.