“Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.”

It’s the mantra and mission sentence of British endurance race driver Charlie Martin.

Season to season, from hillclimbs to endurance events, she has climbed many mountains. This weekend, she has the chance to climb to championship heights.

Alongside teammate Jason Gagne-Keats, Martin heads into this weekend’s season-ending Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Final between the North American and European series at Portimão, Portugal, in third in the LB Cup classification, 11 points behind series leader Slade Stewart.

“I’m excited to take on Portimão this weekend,” Martin said Tuesday. “Our form recently has been great and going into the final race weekend third in the championship means it is all still to play for.”

That form has come from Martin’s calling card throughout her racing career. She’s a quick study, important as she’s had to learn a different vehicle, and a compliment of different tracks in a maiden racing voyage through the United States.

The Super Trofeo North America series included three icons of American racing this season. At both Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen, Martin helped pace podium finishes, but Road America in Wisconsin in August was the breakthrough for the Martin-Keats team. The pair snagged a race win that Saturday, followed by a second that Sunday.

“It feels really special to get our first win of the season and especially after such a tough race,” Martin said. “The strong result on Sunday saw us collect a P2 which makes it a really great points haul for us.”

Their last outing at Virginia International Raceway in August was a struggle. Martin had a spin in the first race of the weekend, and in the second race of the weekend was involved in another incident early in the race.

She recovered in both races, but the result for the team was two fourth-place finishes, and dropping from second to third in the season standings, but also a great deal of confidence with four races to come this weekend at Portimão.

“Jason drove a brilliant race on Sunday to get us in the podium places, and I thought I had got us in a position to collect another podium,” Martin said. “Unfortunately, we were hit with a drive through for my move, which is a bit disappointing.

“We head to Portimão with a chance of winning the championship. The goal is to continue pushing to the limit and end this season on a high.”

Weekend schedule (all times ET):

Friday Nov. 4: Race 1 7:00am - 7:50am, Race 2: 11:50am - 12:40pm

Saturday Nov. 5: Race 3 10:45am - 11:35am

Sunday Nov. 6: Race 4 8:00am - 8:50am

Streaming coverage at this link.