Olympic skier Breezy Johnson comes out as bisexual

As U.S. Olympian Breezy Johnson prepares for the ski season ahead, she took the time on Monday to make a post officially coming out as bi, and sharing her hopes for what this kind of visibility will mean for others in her sport and beyond.

“So I’m bisexual,” Breezy wrote on Instagram. “Before this season starts I wanted to be open about who I am. To those ️‍ people out there who feel a little different and want to see people like them at the top I am here to represent that we are out there, we are normal, and we can do whatever we want.

“To the trolls who want to hate, hate doesn’t beat love. To those who have no idea what I’m saying, head over to Google if ya want to know. To those who just want to hear about racing, headed to Copper for the final training block! LFG With love to all who support me, I appreciate it.”

Johnson’s post quickly received hundreds of heartfelt comments in support of her coming out, including from high-profile Winter Olympians like Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, as well as fellow out athlete Brittany Bowe who posted a supportive “❤️ #loveislove.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard shortly afterwards posted a statement in support of Johnson.

“I am so proud of Breezy,” said the organization’s Chief of Sport, Anouk Patty, in the statement. “It takes courage to be true to yourself and to be a role model for others. She is so strong and amazing both on and off the hill. I’m so happy today for our team and our sports broadly. When every athlete can be their true selves, they are their best selves.”

Johnson, who made her Olympic debut in 2018, also qualified to make Team USA at Beijing 2022 this past year, but was forced to withdraw from the Games with a cartilage tear in her knee sustained during practice in the run-up to the competition. Leading up to that injury, she was enjoying a career-high season with podium finishes in her last three World Cup races.

Having had the offseason to recover from her injury, we’re rooting to see her back in top form this winter, and hopefully in 2026 make a return to the Olympics representing both the US and the growing #TeamLGBTQ community.