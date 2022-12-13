Out pro rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for over a month

Levi Davis, the first out bisexual player in Rugby union history, has been missing for well over a month in Spain. With six weeks passed and few leads, the family has hired a private investigator, reports Somerset News in the U.K.

Davis was last spotted Oct. 29 at a pub in Barcelona, leaving the bar at 10:05 p.m. His whereabouts were captured on closed-circuit television.

In a recent interview, Gavin Burrows, the private investigator, said Davis has not used his bank cards or contacted anybody since his disappearance.

While Burrows said his investigators have come up with new leads, he pleaded to the public for help.

“For the family’s sake we need help,” he said.

Davis, 24, publicly came out as bisexual in September 2020 when he sent a WhatsApp message to his Bath teammates.

Last fall, he played for the Worthing Raiders, a pro club in the fourth tier of the Rugby union league system.

His mother, Julie Davis, suggested in an interview that rugby has had an adverse affect on his mental health.

“Rugby has not been the best at looking after Levi and he’s suffered a lot of racial prejudice,” she told EuroNews last month.

Davis sent a video to his mother just hours before he went missing. In it, appeared to be on a boat, excitedly talking about the view.

He took the six- to eight-hour ferry ride from Ibiza to Barcelona the day he went missing.

This is the last video former @BathRugby player Levi Davis sent his mum - she got it just hours before he went missing in Barcelona in October.



There's been no trace of him since.



Read more about the investigation: https://t.co/MqwagXB1rd pic.twitter.com/YXwd4pg9M4 — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) December 1, 2022

A verified GoFundMe has been set up to help find Davis. You can visit the GoFundMe here.