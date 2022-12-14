This pro rugger says he’s kissed gay men, proud to be sexually fluid

Excuse us for missing this sultry story.

Australian pro rugby player Toby Rudolf, who plays for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in Australia’s National Rugby League, told the Sydney Morning Herald he enjoys same-sex encounters.

“Sexuality is very fluid. I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women and kissed many gay women,” he said in July. “I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone.”

For context, Rudolf wasn’t speaking randomly about his sexual history. The three-year vet says he felt compelled to speak out after seven players on the Manly Sea Eagles, an Australian pro rugby club, refused to wear Pride jerseys.

In the same interview, Rudolf said he would support a future Pride round. NRL commissioner Peter V’landys said last month the idea is being considered for 2023.

Rudolf, 26, was around out LGBTQ people at a young age. His uncle and godmother are both gay.

“What I will say is, I was raised by quite a few gay and lesbian community members,” he said. “My uncle is gay and my godmother is gay, and there’s so much love in that community.”

It’s cool that any pro athlete — never mind rugby player — would proudly admit he’s kissed other men. The Sydney Herald says it checked with Rudolf twice whether it was OK to run his quotes.

He never hesitated. Awesome.