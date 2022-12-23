Elissa Alarie, who has represented Canada at the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup, has gotten engaged to her girlfriend.

Her girlfriend — whom we know only as “Jac” from Instagram — posted this lovely montage of the two sharing kisses, vacations and rugby wins:

During her career, Alarie helped Canada win silver at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup. At the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Canada finished 11th in women’s rugby sevens. The team finished in fourth place at the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The couple started publicly sharing photos with one another on social media earlier this year, including this Valentine’s Day post from Alarie:

Alarie was part of the record-breaking number of publicly out LGBTQ athletes — 186 in total — at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

We wish the two women a lifetime of love and success with one another, and we’re thrilled they have chose to share that love publicly.