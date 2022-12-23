 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outsports homepage

Filed under:

Olympian and Rugby World Cup player Elissa Alarie gets engaged to her girlfriend

Elissa Alarie, a Rugby World Cup silver medalist for Canada, has shared the news of her engagement on social media.

By Cyd Zeigler
/ new
Canada v USA - Rugby World Cup 2021: Quarterfinal 2
Elissa Alarie has represented Canada at the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup. She’s now engaged to marry her girlfriend.
Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Elissa Alarie, who has represented Canada at the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup, has gotten engaged to her girlfriend.

Her girlfriend — whom we know only as “Jac” from Instagram — posted this lovely montage of the two sharing kisses, vacations and rugby wins:

During her career, Alarie helped Canada win silver at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup. At the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Canada finished 11th in women’s rugby sevens. The team finished in fourth place at the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The couple started publicly sharing photos with one another on social media earlier this year, including this Valentine’s Day post from Alarie:

Alarie was part of the record-breaking number of publicly out LGBTQ athletes — 186 in total — at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

We wish the two women a lifetime of love and success with one another, and we’re thrilled they have chose to share that love publicly.

More From Outsports

Loading comments...