Want your nation’s World Cup team to succeed? Then allow same-sex couples to marry might be the answer.

With the quarterfinals set for Friday and Saturday, six of the eight teams play for countries that allow same-sex marriage, while two do not. The six are England (part of the U.K.), France, Netherlands, Argentina, Portugal and Brazil. The two are Morocco and Croatia.

Ever since anti-gay Qatar was chosen as the World Cup host country, we’ve been tracking issues surrounding LGBTQ rights and how they have played out, including ranking the 32 teams as far as LGBTQ inclusivity (or in many cases, outright hostility).

Of the eight nations left, only Morocco has policies that are downright homophobic. Croatia does not allow marriage, but does have same-sex civil unions. The other six countries, while not perfect, have good to excellent LGBTQ policies.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups with each nation’s LGBTQ ranking from our initial report, compiled from data from Equaldex LGBT Equality Index, Human Rights Watch, LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index and 2022 ILGA-Europe.

Croatia vs. Brazil

Croatia

Equality index score: 67 (out of 198 countries)

Same-sex marriage is illegal under the constitution but same-sex legal unions are allowed. The country is in the middle of pack on the LGBTQ rights in Europe, ranked 20th out of 49 countries in the 2022 ILGA-Europe rankings in regards for full equality for LGBTQ people. Croatia nonetheless has become a popular destination for LGBTQ travelers.

Brazil

Equality index score: 19 (out of 198 countries)

Same-sex marriage has been legal since 2013 and has widespread support, making Brazil one of the most advanced in Latin America for LGBTQ people. The defeat of virulent homophobe Jair Bolsonaro for president is a big deal. Yet a recent report found: “In Brazil, LGBTQ people are disproportionately harassed and victimized precisely because of who they are. One reason is the deep strain of social conservatism in Brazilian society.”

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Argentina

Equality index score: 14 (out of 198 countries)Same-sex relations and marriage ae legal. In 2010, Argentina became the first country in Latin America to legalize gay marriage.

Netherlands

Equality index score: 9 (out of 198 countries)

It was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage (2001). The Netherlands ranks third in the world for safety for LGBTQ travelers. Root for the Orange with gusto.

Morocco vs. Portugal

Morocco

Equality index score: 159 (out of 198 countries)

Same-sex sexual activity is illegal and punishable by three to five years in prison and LGBTQ people have no legal rights. “The latest LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index by Asher & Lyric has ranked Morocco as the 30th most unsafe country worldwide for LGBTQ+ travelers, a reflection of the North African country’s strict laws and policies against the LGBTQ+ community.” (Morocco World News).

Portugal

Equality index score: 33 (out of 198 countries)

LGBTQ rights have improved greatly in the past 20 years and are now among the best in the world (for example, its constitution bans LGBTQ discrimination). Portugal ranks ninth out of 49 countries in the 2022 ILGA-Europe rankings in regards for full equality for LGBTQ people. Having Cristiano Ronaldo take off his shirt is a bonus for fans of any orientation.

England vs. France

England (United Kingdom)

Equality index score: 11 (out of 198 countries)

Same-sex marriage is legal and widespread protections for LGBTQ people. However, the UK dropped in a European LGBTQ ranking: “The United Kingdom is the country with the most dramatic drop in its score, losing 11% points in relation to the equality body mandate’s ineffective and non-systematic work on sexual orientation and gender identity and equality action plan not being renewed or implemented.”

France

Equality index score: 27 (out of 198 countries)

France has broad protections for LGBTQ people, including same-sex marriage and adoption. France ranks seventh in the 2022 ILGA-Europe (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Assn.) rankings in regards for full equality for LGBTQ people.