Brian Bell has compiled their impressive list of out LGBTQ pro wrestlers from around the world for the QWI 200.

Brian Bell has established themself as the leading voice for LGBTQ pro wrestling across media. Since Brian joined Outsports as a contributing writer in 2019, they have brought powerful attention to the fast-growing world of LGBTQ wrestling promotions, as well as out wrestlers in other wrestling promotions.

This is the fourth year Brian has published the “Queer Wrestling Index,” first highlighting 25 athletes in 2019, 100 athletes in 2020, and now for the second year in a row, Brian’s ranked list of 200 publicly out LGBTQ professional wrestlers.

The growth of LGBTQ pro wrestling has been incredible to see. This year Brian reviewed over 400 out wrestlers to come up with their top 200.

Yes, there are over 400 out pro wrestlers around the world, something that likely seemed impossible when Brian started the list in 1999.

Outsports is proud to present the QWI for the fourth consecutive year, this time elevating the profiles of 200 out LGBTQ people in the sport entertaining the masses.