Grant Wahl, a soccer analyst for CBS Sports, is reportedly dead tonight while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While specifics of his death are not yet know, his brother, Eric, took to Instagram to say he is gay and is the reason Wahl earlier during the tournament wore a rainbow shirt — to support his gay brother in Qatar, where it is illegal to be gay.

To be clear, there is no confirmation as to why Wahl died, though his brother is understandably shaken.

The New York Post has a transcript of Eric’s Instagram story:

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

The Instagram post:

Wahl had previously discussed not feeling 100% physically, so there could have been an underlying issue:

On a podcast posted yesterday, Grant does share he was under the weather pic.twitter.com/CbYAC1XYyC — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

He had also said Qatari authorities stopped him for wearing an LGBT Pride rainbow shirt:

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

There has been a massive outpouring of reaction to Wahl’s death, including US Soccer:

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

We cannot confirm how Wahl died, but we will be following this closely and will update this post as we have more information.

This story is developing.