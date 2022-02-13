Gay skater Guillaume Cizeron wins ice dancing gold with Gabriella Papadakis

Team LGBTQ won its second gold medal of the Olympics when the French ice dancing pair of Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis took the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Cizeron is openly gay.

Cizeron and Papadakis were dominant in their win, following a short program that set an Olympics record. They called their time in Beijing a “revenge tour” after winning the silver medal four years ago in South Korea.

Cizeron lives in Montreal but competes for France and never hid the fact that he is gay, though an Instagram post celebrating his love for his boyfriend in 2020 was the first time he publicly discussed it.

“It was quite funny how people reacted to this photo,” Cizeron, 27, said. “I would not consider myself in the closet before posting this [photo], so I don’t really consider it coming out.

Last week, Dutch speedskater Ireen Wüst won her sixth Winter Olympics gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter final. Wüst and Cizeron are two of the 36 out LGBTQ Winter Olympians.