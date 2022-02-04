Tonga has a new hot and oiled-up flag bearer

Freezing temperatures weren’t enough to stop Tongan flag bearer Nathan Crumpton from oiling up his body and strolling shirtless through Olympic Stadium during Friday’s Opening Ceremonies.

Pita Taufatofua has a worthy successor.

With Taufatofua not competing in Beijing, Tongan flag-bearing responsibilities fell to Crumpton, another oily stud. The skeleton racer, who ran 100 meters at the Summer Games, is also a model — unsurprisingly.

Just look at him.

Taufatofua went viral in the 2016, 2018 and 2022 Opening Ceremonies for looking like an Adonis. Crumpton is following in his footsteps.

The Kenyan-born, Princeton graduate resides in Park City, Utah, and is the 140th athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Games.

Fittingly, Taufatofua is also one of those 140. He’s competed in taekwondo at the Summer Olympics twice and participated in cross-country skiing during the 2018 Winter Games.

Here’s a picture of him as well, because why not?

While many of the flag-bearers wrapped themselves in parkas — choosing warmth over fashion — Crumpton decided to show off his chiseled frame on a 23-degree night. It’s almost as if he was standing in solidarity with all of the gays who wear t-shirts to nightclubs during the winter months.

I think I speak on behalf of all the gays when I say, “thank goodness.”

Crumpton told the Salt Lake Tribune about his intensive training schedule, which allowed him to turn around and compete in Beijing just six months after getting back from Tokyo.

“Usually you have a year break so that you can recalibrate and you can shift,” he said. “And it feels like I’m having to do this all at more than double speed to make it all happen.”

We’re certainly glad he did.