Norfolk State men’s basketball SID is an out gay man, Thomas Wehner

Norfolk State will play Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as the Spartans hope to become only the second 16-seed in men’s March Madness history to topple a 1-seed in the tournament.

If they do so, they HBCU will accomplish the feat working with an out gay man as their sports information director.

Thomas Wehner is a longtime Outsports reader attendee at Outsports events. He’s been at Norfolk State now for just a couple months.

“It is a great feeling to be going to the NCAA Tournament this year,” Wehner told Outsports as he traveled to Texas for the first-round game. Wehner said he has been warmly accepted for who he is at the school.

“When I came to Norfolk State back in January, this team welcomed me with open arms and is accepting of who I am, from the head coach down to the managers,” he said.

The game will be no small task for the Spartans, as Baylor is favored on Draft Kings to win the first-round game against Norfolk State by 21.5 points.

Still, March Madness is decorated with teams that have pulled off big upsets. Just being at the tournament is a win for Wehner.

“I can see the passion of the players and staff as we get ready to head to Fort Worth to take on the defending national champions in Baylor,” he said. “But I am excited for the experience knowing that my team sees me for my work and everything else is just a bonus.”

Norfolk State plays Baylor Thursday at 2pmET.

You can find out more about Thomas Wehner on LinkedIn. He’s also on Instagram.