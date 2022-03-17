Lia Thomas wins national title, Iszac Henig is Honorable Mention All-American

Lia Thomas wins national title in 500-free, Iszac Henig finishes last in consolation final

Lia Thomas won the 500-free at the NCAA Women’s Swimming National Championships, besting her previous best that topped the event in the country this season, though falling short of NCAA or pool records. Thomas will also compete in the 200-free and 100-free races.

Iszac Henig finished 16th overall in the women’s 50-free race, earning All-American Honorable Mention. He still has the 100-free race ahead of him.

Iszac Henig finished 15th overall in the 50-free prelims at the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships, earning himself a spot in the consolation final. With his performance, he’s also earned Honorable Mention All-American honors.

Henig is a trans man who opted to continue competing in women’s swimming, delaying any use of gender-affirming hormones. He is the sole competitor for Yale at these championships.

Lia Thomas wins prelims, sets new nation’s fastest time

Lia Thomas won the prelims of the 500-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships by three seconds, affirming her status as the No. 1 seed headed into tonight’s final.

Thomas’ time of 4:33.82 wasn’t near an NCAA record, but it was good enough to top three Olympic medalists: Erica Sullivan (2nd), Emma Weyant (3rd) and Brooke Forde (6th).

The Penn swimmer, who is a trans woman, already had the fastest time in the nation in the event; This time, her new best this season, is about a quarter of a second faster than her previous Ivy League record time.

While the margin of her win in the prelims was sizable — larger than the distance between the rest of the final field — this was a preliminary race, not a final. With three Olympians and other All-Americans in the final, it will be a different race. Will Thomas be able to come out on top? We’ll find out tonight around 6pmET.

With her spot in the final, Thomas will earn All-American honors for the first time in her career.