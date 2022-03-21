Peter Foley out as US Snowboard coach as SafeSport investigates

Peter Foley is out as the head coach of US Snowboard following allegations of sexual misconduct first reported by Outsports last month.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof came forward in a series of Instagram posts alleging, among other things, that Foley had behaved inappropriately with her when she was a minor, in addition to other sexual misconduct allegations.

US Ski and Snowboard opened an investigation, as did SafeSport, the national organization designed to maintain a safe environment for athletes in which to practice and compete.

Last week ESPN reported that SafeSport had suspended Foley from activities central to coaching, as they investigated the allegations. The ESPN report mentioned a “no contact directive,” saying it “prevents him from approaching the women who filed claims against him,” seemingly confirming that Chythlook-Sifsof’s claims are not the only allegations they’ve received.

Foley’s attorney told ESPN that “any allegations of sexual misconduct being made against him are false.”

While Foley has publicly denied the allegations, Outsports corroborated some of the claims with another women, who asked to remain anonymous.