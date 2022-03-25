Mexico fans chanted their favorite gay slur ... again

Mexico fans once again screamed their favorite gay slur during Team Mexico’s World Cup Qualifier Thursday against the U.S.

Unfortunately, we’re not kidding.

Late in the match, fans started chanting the word “puto” as the clock ticked down. “Puto” is a gay slur that’s been banned by FIFA; yet, Mexico fans keep yelling it.

NPR reports the public address announcer tried to drown out the crowd, but to no avail.

Me informan que sí se grito el #GritaPut0



pic.twitter.com/9KMxAkqrKA there's proof that they did chant it. I think @ussoccer should win the points... — G (@gabo2804) March 25, 2022

The latest round of “puto” chants come just two months after the Mexican Football Federation announced fans who chant gay slurs will be banned from stadiums for five years. The FMF devised a Fan ID system to more easily identify individuals who run afoul of the ban.

The system was in use Thursday, but apparently fans weren’t deterred, despite FIFA sanctions. Capacity was limited Thursday at Estadio Azteca so officials could better control the crowd.

Obviously, that did not work out so well.

Restrictions keeping this from being a packed house @ el estadio Azteca



Fan ID in place for todays game as well. #ElTriEng #USMNT *



*5 year ban for violators of protocol — herculez gomez (@herculezg) March 25, 2022

While “puto” is often shouted at opposing players, one report out of Mexico says fans planned on social media to direct the offensive chant at their own players, due to anger over various FMF policies.

They really showed them, huh? Taking away World Cup points from Mexico, or some other severe penalty, must be the next step.