Every year the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance inducts a handful of people into its Hall Of Fame. The 2022 class includes Erik Braverman, a longtime supporter of Outsports and senior vice-president with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braverman for years excelled on the field, winning eight Gay Softball World Series championships as a player with the legendary LA Stray Cats, playing mostly short stop. In addition, he managed various B- and C-division teams to titles.

Of course, Outsports has written extensively about Braverman’s contributions to LGBTQ inclusion in sports as a member of the Dodgers management team.

Braverman extended thanks and appreciation on Facebook:

I am beyond honored to be recognized and join such a great class of inductees and past honorees...including many of my former teammates! We are all so much more than softball colleagues. We are a strong community and family who have been there for each other for decades! Congratulations to all the well deserving inductees! I can’t wait to join you all in Dallas in August.

The full list of inductees to the 2022 class of the NAGAAA Hall Of Fame:

Ted Burton- Austin

Jeff Sloan- Kansas City/Houston

Shane Yocom- Nashville

Jeff Stewart- Palm Springs

Deborah “Toni” Carr- Portland

George Kessinger- Ft. Lauderdale

John Hunking- Toronto

Aaron Fullerton- Phoenix

Erik Braverman- Los Angeles

Doug Malm- Chicago

Leslie Tiffany- Boston

Art Gullett- Vancouver

Huge congratulations to all of the honorees. With thousands of people participating in the Gay Softball World Series every year, it’s not easy to receive an honor like this. It takes many years of dedication, success and volunteerism. The people and cities honored should feel very proud.

“These members show their dedication not only to our softball family, but to our community as a whole,” NAGAAA said in a statement. “We are thankful for your hard work and leadership.”

They will be inducted at a ceremony at the 2022 Gay Softball World Series in Dallas, Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.