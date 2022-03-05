Brittney Griner has reportedly been detained in Russia for weeks

Brittney Griner has been reportedly detained in Russia for possession of vape cartridges — essentially marijuana in liquid form — found in her luggage. She was originally arrested last month, and news of her arrest is just now becoming public, according to NBC News in Phoenix, where she plays for the Mercury.

The Mercury released this statement, according to Swish Appeal:

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, also released a statement, according to the Associated Press:

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner plays professionally in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg. She is one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time and is a seven-time WNBA All-Star. She came out publicly in 2013 after playing for Baylor, where she won a national NCAA title.

This story is developing.