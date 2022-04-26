Top NFL prospect Trey McBride talks about loving his 2 moms in ‘Today’ interview

Trey McBride is likely going to be the first tight end selected in this year’s NFL Draft. And he says he couldn’t have done it without his two moms.

In an interview Monday on NBC’s “Today,” the standout from Colorado State University talked about the positive impact his mothers, Kate and Jen, have had on his life.

“They’ve done a great job of pushing me to be the best person of myself, constantly getting support and love,” he said.

McBride won the Mackey Award, which is given to the top tight end in college football. He dominated on the field last season, catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown — becoming the first tight end in Rams history to surpass 1,000 yards.

His moms were there for the special moment, just like they will be when the NFL Draft starts Thursday.

Presenting your 2021 @JohnMackeyAward Winner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lLS140Qb2r — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 10, 2021

“I’m excited to see him just live his dream,” said Kate McBride. “When your kid comes to you when they’re little and they say they want to be president, it’s ‘OK, hunny, that’s great.’ He wanted to play in the NFL, and he’s going to do it.”

Trey isn’t the only athlete in his family. Toby McBride, his older brother, was a defensive lineman at CSU, and Dylan, his twin, was a college wrestler.

While McBride recognizes the significance of his upcoming draft selection — he’s set to become the first NFL player with same-sex parents — boasting about the love and affection he receives from his moms is nothing new.

“I think it could really be the platform to kind of help change things and kind of shine a light on this, but really, it’s just normal to me,” he said.

Two moms raising a family was not the norm in the 1990s, especially in rural Colorado, where the McBride’s live. Growing up, Kate and Jen made sure their kids knew how much they were supported at home, just like they would be in any other family.

It was a groundbreaking moment for LGBTQ visibility in football when Michael Sam kissed his boyfriend after being drafted by the Rams eight years ago. Seeing Kate and Jen celebrate their son on draft day promises to carry the same kind of significance.

And they could do it in primetime. Some mock drafts, including one from longtime NFL Insider Peter King, have McBride going in the first round.

“They’ve been great role models for me and my brothers,” McBride said. “It’s cool to see how they’ve raised us. It’s just very special for us.”