Dwyane Wade shares heartfelt message to parents of trans children

Dwyane Wade is an All-Star dad. The NBA champion embraces his daughter, who publicly came out as transgender when she was 12 years old, and uses his platform to support the LGBTQ community at large.

With a raft of anti-trans laws sweeping the U.S., Wade’s voice may now be more important than ever. His message to other parents of trans children is that everything is going to be OK.

“[Think of] the moment when you were in the hospital and you grabbed your daughter, and you looked at your daughter,” Wade told Variety at the Met Gala red carpet. “All the things that went through your mind and all the emotions that went through your mind. And how much love fills your heart at that moment. Don’t let that ever leave you, no matter what.”

Wade says his daughter, Zaya, knew her true gender identity when she was three years old. When she spoke, Wade and his wife, Gabriella Union, listened.

“Inside our home we see the smile on my daughter’s face, we see the confidence that she’s able to walk around and be herself and that’s when you know you’re doing right,” Wade said NBC News.

Wade and Union’s support for Zaya has been steadfast throughout her childhood. They backed her trip three years ago to Miami Pride and Wade has publicly talked about the importance of using proper pronouns.

Now 14 years old, Zaya has grown up in a loving home. Wade and Union allow her the independence to explore her true self.

As any LGBTQ person can tell you, that is a true gift.

“Just understand, our kids are gonna be who they are,” Wade said. “It’s our job to help mold them and help try to push them in the right places that they want to go, but just remember that moment, what you said in that hospital the day that they were born.”

Wade’s words of wisdom mirror what Magic Johnson said recently about coming to love his gay son. Two NBA greats are champions for their LGBTQ kids.

That’s pretty damn cool.