Dodgers and Giants will both wear rainbow Pride caps in an MLB first

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will both don rainbow-colored, pride-inspired caps when the rivals meet at Oracle Park in San Francisco on June 11.

For the first time, both teams in a Major League Baseball game will honor the LGBTQ community with their iconic baseball caps. It will be Pride Day for the Giants, as the club gives away rainbow-colored socks to attendees.

The Dodgers will also wear their pride caps at the team’s LGBTQ Night on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. Outsports is an official supporter of that event.

“I am incredibly proud to have the added element of the on-field caps this year,” said Dodgers SVP Erik Braverman, who came out publicly on Outsports several years ago. “I look forward to sharing these historic games with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.”

Gabe Kapler, one of the great Outsports icons of all time who is now the manager of the Giants, added his own message of support.

“It is an honor to be a part of this moment,” Kapler said. “I hope everyone watching the game on June 11 sees the clear statement being made — we stand for equality and respect of all people, regardless of sexual orientation. Wearing the Pride logo is both a reminder of the discrimination the LGBTQ+ community faces and the importance of supporting and creating a more inclusive environment.”

That two rival teams have come together in the same game to demonstrate support for the LGBTQ community in sports is a powerful statement. Well done to everyone involved.