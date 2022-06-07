IMPACT Wrestling reveals its first Pride shirt

Impact Wrestling is joining the Pride month festivities by introducing its first run of Pride-themed shirts in the company’s 20-year history as part of its partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance.

The line features the company’s 20th anniversary logo dressed up in the classic Pride flag rainbow and is available in black, white, purple and pink. According to Impact, the company will donate a portion of all Pride shirt sales to the The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance, a non-profit association of gay and lesbian softball leagues.

“Representation and inclusion are very important to Impact, both on screen and off,” said Impact executive vice president Scott D’Amore said in a statement. “Impact Wrestling is excited to celebrate Pride Month with our partners at NAGAAA.”

Impact announced its partnership with the organization behind the Gay Softball World Series earlier this year, with the pro wrestling promotion hosting NAGAAA athletes at live events throughout North America.

“NAGAAA is excited to partner with Impact and proud to be part of its Pride Month programs,” Scott Lehman, NAGAAA partnership director, said. “Many of our 17,000 players across the U.S. and Canada are wrestlings fans. Impact’s LGBT initiatives are inspiring and applauded by NAGAAA.”

Impact Wrestling’s Pride shirts are available for purchase through its official website.