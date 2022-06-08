Outsports will host a Storytelling Hour during New York City Pride, featuring voices of people who have been, and continue to be, instrumental to building inclusion in sports for the LGBTQ community.

The event will be ted-talk-style, highlighting speakers with distinct 6-8-minute talks on an aspect of their experiences in sports.

The Storytelling Hour is free, and attendees are asked to REGISTER FOR THE FREE EVENT HERE.

The event will take place on Friday, June 24; Doors open at 6pm, and the event will start at 6:30pm. It will take place at the SVA Theater (333 W 23rd St & 8th Ave) in Chelsea. Each attendee will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

The speakers for Outsports Pride Storytelling Hour currently confirmed include (more are being added):

The event will be approximately one hour and will be followed by a reception at Rebar Chelsea (225 W 19th St & 8th Ave). Each attendee at the Storytelling Hour will receive one complimentary drink at the reception.

Outsports Pride Storytelling Hour is made possible by support from Vox Media, the NHL, CBS Sports, Sports Equality Foundation, You Can Play and the New York Gay Football League.

Be sure to register today for the event, and we hope to see you there!