Carl Nassib is confident there will be opportunities for him to play this season

Carl Nassib is bullish on his NFL future.

The out defensive lineman was interviewed Tuesday by “Good Morning America” co-host and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. When Strahan asked Nassib about his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, he said the move didn’t surprise him, and he’s looking forward to his next opportunity.

“It was a great time we had. I have so much love for Las Vegas. It allowed me to do a lotta great things,” Nassib said. “And I think that there’ll be more — there’ll be better opportunities in the future.”

The Raiders cut Nassib during NFL free agency in what was widely reported to be a cost-cutting move. Las Vegas designated Nassib as a post-June 1 release, saving $8 million on the salary cap.

While Nassib remains unsigned, there are several veteran pass-rushers also looking for work, including former New England Patriot Trey Flowers and Pro Bowler Everson Griffen.

Nassib, 29, accumulated four sacks, one interception and 49 tackles in two seasons with the Raiders.

When Nassib publicly came out as gay last year, he was met with widespread support from the NFL world, and the Raiders locker room. At the time, he said support from his teammates made it possible for him to make history as the first out active NFL player.

He reiterated that message on GMA.

“I had a great relationship with my teammates,” Nassib said. “I just was met with the most incredible support from my teammates.”

"I just wanted to show that ... it really doesn't matter your sexual orientation." — NFL star Carl Nassib to @michaelstrahan on his decision to come out and his message to kids.



Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/JW2Wd4FLDI pic.twitter.com/qhLYgZoAat — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

Nassib also touched on his trepidation over coming out, and why he ultimately went ahead with his announcement.

“I stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up,” he said. “The last thing I said was like, ‘You know what — for the kids.’ And: pressed ‘post.’”

In addition to coming out, Nassib pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth. To commemorate Pride Month this year, Nassib promised to match any donation to The Trevor Project up to $100,000.

As Cyd Zeigler recently outlined, there are many possible football reasons why Nassib is still a free agent as training camps open up. Nassib’s situation has sparked some unfounded speculation that he’s being blacklisted due to his sexuality, a notion that he shot down on GMA.

Nassib sounds like he’s confident about his chances of signing with another team, and in his place in the NFL world.

He’s ready for the next opportunity, whenever that may come.