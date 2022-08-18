The USWNT’s top power couple just completed the best transaction in the sports world.

On Tuesday, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they had adopted their first son: Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

Ocean is Harris and Krieger’s second child after they adopted daughter Sloane Phillips during Valentine’s Day week of 2021.

Both proud parents posted pictures of their newborn, who — even at a couple of days old — is already smiling like he just watched a Megan Rapinoe penalty kick.

Harris enthused over her growing family, writing that, “Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying ‘baby baby.’ We are incredibly excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2. Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger…I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Over the next few years, when Krieger and Harris continue to dominate their sport, keep in mind that they’re doing it on the kind of sleep schedule that would make Dennis Rodman say, “I need to meditate for a second…”

With both partners currently playing for Gotham FC, Krieger teased the big announcement a little over a week ago, tweeting that they’d be missing a match with the Chicago Red Stars while they were “dealing with a family matter.”

While that vague posting might have caused some fans to be concerned, it turned out to have the happiest possible ending.

As Krieger followed up on her Instagram post, “Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I’m so proud to be your Mommy.”

When Harris and Krieger adopted Sloane last year, they pledged to be up front and honest with her, with Harris vowing that, “We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!”

It’s safe to assume that they will keep that pledge for Ocean Maeve as well.

Krieger and Harris have not said when they will return to active duty for Gotham, which has eight matches remaining on its schedule. But when they do, they’ll no doubt be motivated by the fact that there’s now one more fan they’ll be playing for.