Anthony Edwards fined $40k by NBA, no mention of gay community or homophobia

Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for his anti-gay homophobic language he posted of himself on his own social media.

In announcing the fine, the NBA continued the league’s poor handling of the situation by refusing to specifically call out the clear homophobia or that the intended target of the homophobia was the LGBT community, and gay men in particular.

Instead, the NBA went with the generic, meaningless “using offensive and derogatory language on social media” charge that buries the underlying issues of said language.

The $40,000 fine is a head-scratcher. Other NBA players have been fined various levels depending on... well, we have absolutely no idea. The whims of the executives in the NBA front office?

The NBA was quick to state that Edwards admitted what he did was wrong, while again, refusing to acknowledge what was wrong about it.

Under the guidance of commissioner Adam Silver, the league has waved rainbow Pride flags but continues to miss the mark when it comes to substantive conversations. Both the NBA and the Minnesota Timberwolves have so far effectively swept this under the rug and missed another opportunity for something meaningful, all to help one of their star players.

Is there still an opportunity to do something substantive? Absolutely. Will the NBA or Timberwolves do that? It’s increasingly doubtful.