Tony Dungy had a really, really bad NFL weekend

The anti-gay analyst was eviscerated for his brutal performance while calling Chargers-Jaguars.

By Alex Reimer
Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dungy was awful in the booth during the Jaguars’ epic comeback win over the Chargers.
It was a rough weekend for Tony Dungy. First, Outsports published two pieces highlighting the NFL Hall of Famer’s long history of anti-LGBTQ statements, pushing his hostility towards gay rights back to the forefront.

While we’ve covered Dungy’s anti-gay viewpoints for years, this series hit differently. Our stories went viral, prompting The Advocate to publish its own searing op-ed, “Tony Dungy and When Someone You Admire Turns Out to Be a Homophobe.

Then on Saturday night, Dungy was in the booth for NBC’s telecast of Chargers-Jaguars. It was an all-time classic: the Jaguars stormed back from a 27-point deficit and pulled off the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history.

Unfortunately, Dungy called the affair with the enthusiasm level of somebody going in for a colonoscopy.

Throughout the second half, the Jaguars kept making big plays: star sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered three touchdown passes, running back Travis Etienne broke free on 4th-and-1 for a 25-yard run late in the fourth quarter, kicker Riley Patterson nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired.

And yet, Al Michaels and Dungy seemed completely detached from the action. Michaels didn’t even raise his voice when Patterson hit his 36-yarder.

“Here we go. For the win … there’s a flag down as everyone is running out onto the field,” said Michaels.

Can you feel the excitement?!

Michaels’ lifeless performance was surprising. Despite calling a wretched slate of “Thursday Night Football” games this season — and sounding miserable the entire time — he’s arguably the greatest sports broadcaster ever. It’s staggering that he wasn't up for the job.

But Dungy’s dry banalities are par for the course. His work as an analyst has always been forgettable — outside of when he’s criticizing male athletes for publicly coming out as gay, such as Jason Collins and Michael Sam.

On Saturday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson put on a coaching clinic. Ostensibly, as a Super Bowl-winning head coach, Dungy should be an expert when it comes to breaking down X’s and O’s. It would’ve been interesting to hear him talk about how Jacksonville was exploiting the Chargers’ stout defense over the final 15 minutes.

But that never happened. Instead, Dungy droned on about nothing.

His effort was widely eviscerated.

On an Outsports Twitter poll this week, 88 percent of respondents said they find it “painful” to listen to a vehement anti-LGBTQ voice calling NFL playoff games.

Judging by the reaction to Dungy’s performance Saturday, the masses agree.

Read Part 1 and Part 2 of Outsports’ series on Dungy’s anti-LGBTQ past and present.

