Tony Dungy’s statement was not an apology. Not even close.

Tony Dungy was back on Twitter Saturday ahead of his NFL appearance on NBC, this time claiming to offer an “apology” for his cruel, factless anti-LGBT tweet this week.

What Dungy shared was not an apology.

Here is what he shared:

This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted. I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity. pic.twitter.com/esew5wjUyD — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 21, 2023

Dungy’s attorney had sent this message to Outsports during the week, but we had not seen it until this morning.

While it’s labeled an “apology” and he says he’s “sorry,” there is nothing regretful about this statement other than getting caught.

Dungy does not mention the LGBT community who was most-harmed by his tweet. It was LGBT people he was clearly targeting with the debunked claim of kids “identifying” as cats and needing litter boxes.

If you can’t bring yourself to address the injured party, the “apology” is an empty gesture.

Also note that he does not in any way distance himself from the ideas and beliefs behind the ridiculous litter-box claim. He simply says he shouldn’t have shared it.

What would a real, genuine apology look like? A suggestion:

This week I shared a story that I came to understand is false. The story was designed to harm the LGBT community and demean people who are transgender. I have done a lot of soul-searching on this over the last few days, and I have come to realize how very wrong it was not only to share it, but also how damaging the message behind it was. For a long time I’ve tried to reconcile my faith with homosexuality. It’s something I struggle with to this day. I’m sorry that I shared something damaging and false, and I hope after this weekend I might be able to talk with some people in that community, and that we can share and listen to one another. I may not have all the answers, but I’m willing to work to find a way to repair the damage I’ve done.

Now that would be an apology.