Matt Hatzke, former MLS player, marries his husband

Matt Hatzke, a former Major League Soccer player who came out publicly as gay in 2015, has married his husband, Holden Davis.

The two married at Park Winters, a popular wedding location outside of Sacramento, Calif., where the couple lives.

“We couldn’t be happier or more proud of our wedding weekend,” Hatzke wrote on Instagram. “What an incredible experience. We had the best time celebrating with those nearest and dearest! We are officially married!”

The two men had been dating since 2018, living in Texas before moving to Sacramento. Hatzke now has an endodontics practice in Lodi, about 45 minutes south.

Davis is an account manager with a non-profit organization that matches cancer patients to potential bone-marrow donors.

Hatzke played in MLS for the San Jose Earthquakes. He came out in a first-person article for Outsports, saying at the time that his one big regret was that he “didn’t live my life and share the real me with my teammates when I had the chance.”

Now he’s sharing his life openly with everyone.

Outsports congratulates Hatzke and Davis on their marriage.