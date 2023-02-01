The Seattle Seahawks will be the presenting sponsor of Gay Bowl XXIII this October, the latest NFL team to work with the annual LGBT flag football tournament that will take place in Seattle this October.

“The Seahawks organization is committed to spreading a love for the game of football and providing equal opportunities for people of all backgrounds to play regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or race,” said Karen Wilkins-Mickey, Seattle Seahawks Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “We are proud to support the Gay Bowl XXIII – Seattle in its mission to make sports, especially football, more inclusive for all.”

The Seahawks already have a years-long relationship with the Cascade Flag Football Association, so a partnership here made sense for both parties. The CFFA is hosting the Gay Bowl this year.

Tournament director Brian Hawker said the move by the Seahawks “only further solidifies their place as a leader in the NFL and in Seattle when it comes to supporting LGBTQIA+ Diversity and Inclusion.”

With their commitment, the Seahawks continue a trend of NFL teams supporting their locally hosted Gay Bowl. Previous event sponsors and partners: New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

The Gay Bowl tournament will take place Oct. 5-8, 2023, at Magnuson Park in North Seattle, as well as other event locations throughout the city.