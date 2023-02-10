IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts division got a bit more powerful on Thursday when out pro wrestler Steph De Lander made her in-ring debut.

De Lander’s entrance into IMPACT had been teased on the company’s weekly television show, IMPACT on AXS, in previous weeks, and she went straight for the top of the food chain in her first match, battling two-time Knockouts World champion Jordynne Grace in a battle of dominating figures.

The match was the Australian star’s first with a major televised pro wrestling promotion since being released from WWE last year. De Lander wrestled under the name Persia Pirotta on NXT during her time with WWE.

De Lander cut her teeth in multiple Australian independent promotions, including PWA Black Label and Melbourne City Wrestling, before landing on North American eyes in 2018 with famed all-women’s promotion SHIMMER.

De Lander held her own against Grace before ultimately falling to the former champion’s Grace Driver finisher, but her performance backed up her message of putting the Knockouts division on notice.

It’s unknown if De Lander has signed a contract with the company.