Tony Dungy, NFL analyst for NBC Sports, continues his Twitter assault on LGBT people

Tony Dungy is, as Outsports has repeatedly reported, the most publicly anti-LGBT person in NFL history.

His fight against LGBT rights and same-sex marriage knows no bounds, raising money and public perception to fight against... relationships that have absolutely zero effect on his marriage or that of anyone else.

Yep.

Are you familiar with what Jesus said? Have you read the Bible or are you going by what you’ve heard others say about Jesus? — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 15, 2023

His push to define Christianity and the Bible as anti-gay has continued as the former NFL coach and current NBC NFL analyst pushed back against someone on Twitter who dared claim that Jesus Christ would accept LGBT people.

To be clear, Dungy is absolutely 100% wrong.

The character of Jesus Christ is well-documented as loving and accepting of even people he didn’t understand. Yes, he took chains to financial cheaters, but this was not remotely the same.

Yet Dungy’s anti-gay crusade continues. It flies in the face of his own son committing suicide, with various people wondering if that was because his son was gay.

We’ll never know. Yet it begs the question.

Any child who is the son of this anti-gay zealout would certainly find it hard to be their true self with his clear black-and-white anti-gay bigotry.

Regardless, we continue at Outsports to uphold the possibility of people who are LGBT to be Christian and loving of Jesus Christ. Even if cruel people like Dungy reject this.