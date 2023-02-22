Out WWE star Sonya Deville and her partner, fitness model Toni Cassano, are headed down the aisle.

The engagement, first reported by People, occurred on February 15 in front of family and friends in New Jersey.

“I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman,” Deville said. “I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human.”

Deville, real name Daria Berenato, popped the question with a custom-designed ring. Then Cassano revealed that she had also planned to propose to Deville, producing her own engagement ring for the WWE superstar.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse.’ And she pulls out a freaking ring box,” Deville told People. “She’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.’”

The presence of Cassano’s two daughters at the proposal was of special significance for Deville.

“To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together,” Deville said.

“This proposal was a fairytale, not only for me, but she proposed to my daughters; blending our worlds together,” Cassano said. “I can’t say it enough, but life with her is a true dream and we are so lucky to have found this love.”

Outsports congratulates Deville and Cassano on their engagement.