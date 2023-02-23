West Virginia MMA coach and fighters are offering security for a drag brunch

MMA coach Johnny Haught and his fighters have a message for those who threatened the performers of a West Virginia drag brunch: bring it.

A drag show that was slated to be held at a Primanti Bros. restaurant in Wheeling, West Virginia on Feb. 26 was canceled after threats were sent to performers and patrons, reports the news station WTRF.

Haught, who owns Ohio Valley MMA, offered his own security services after he heard the news.

“The drag show is no more offensive than a Broadway show, or a stand-up comedy show. In essence, it’s a mix of both,” he told WTRF. “At the end of the day, it is entertainment. Not part of some hidden agenda, like some would have you believe.”

Haught shared the article on Facebook with an appropriate tag line: “We hate bullies around here ...”

Over the last couple of years, drag shows — mainly brunches and story hours, which attract more wide-ranging audiences — have been the targets of threats and attacks from militant right-wing groups. According to GLAAD, there were at least 141 protests or attacks on drag shows nationwide last year.

S&S Productions, which hosts drag shows throughout Pittsburgh, Penn. and surrounding areas, hasn’t said whether it will reschedule the event.

In the meantime, Haught continues to push back against anti-LGBTQ sentiment, with humor and appeals for decency. On Thursday, he addressed an anonymous caller who left him a voice message and warned him not to perform in the event (obviously, the caller wrongly thought Haught was one of the queens).

“The man on my voice-mail paid me the greatest compliment,” wrote Haught on Facebook. “Unfortunately, while I have tremendous legs and ass, I don’t have the makeup skills to be in a drag show.”

In addition, Haught posted the address to his training facility, along with its weekly schedule. If any of those drag show-threatening crowds are looking for a fight, they know where to find him.

We won’t be holding our breath ...