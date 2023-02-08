Gus Kenworthy’s gay kiss scene was cut from new Tom Brady movie

At first glance, the film “80 for Brady” doesn’t seem like it has much to offer gay moviegoers. But the cast list says otherwise.

The movie stars icons Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lilly Tomlin and Sally Field as four octogenarian New England Patriots super fans who make the trek to Atlanta to see the all-time great quarterback pull off a historic comeback Super Bowl win. And if that’s not enough, Billy Porter plays a halftime show choreographer.

But apparently, the movie’s original version went even further: In a steamy cameo, Olympic heartthrob Gus Kenworthy makes out with his boyfriend, played by actor Brian Jordan.

Unfortunately, the scene was cut from the final product, reports Variety.

Kenworthy thinks the edit was about more than trimming some time.

“They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” he told Variety.

“80 for Brady” was a relative success at the box office last weekend, pulling in about $13 million, according to The Wrap. That figure placed it second behind the horror film “Knock at the Cabin,” which grossed $14.5 million.

Despite the film’s obvious parochial appeal, audiences nationwide seem to enjoy it. The production has an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Regardless, it sounds like Kenworthy’s kiss would’ve introduced some homoerotic sex appeal.

“Some of them got raunchy,” he said. “Release the tapes! See if you can get that trending.”

We’ll try our best.