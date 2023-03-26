The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball tournament enters the Elite Eight, and there are some LGBT people to celebrate.

Specifically, almost half of the teams left in the tournament has someone on the coaching staff who is LGBT. And one of those teams — 2-seed Iowa — is now favored to win its matchup and advance to the women’s Final Four.

The number of publicly out coaches and players in college basketball has never been higher.

Regardless of who’s favored or not, we’ll be cheering for these out coaches as they aim for a spot in Dallas:

Raina Harmon, Iowa

Assistant Coach

Coach Harmon has shared messages about her marriage to her wife and their honeymoon in California.

Jan Jansen, Iowa

Associate Head Coach

Jansen and her partner, Julie Fitzpatrick, have been together for multiple decades!

Kaitlynn Fratz, Maryland

Assistant Coach

Fratz shared her pride in being supported as Maryland celebrated the LGBT community.

Katie Meier, Miami

Head coach

Meier is a longstanding Hurricanes head coach and publicly loves her wife.