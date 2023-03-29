Every LGBTQ event happening during WrestleMania week 2023

WrestleMania week is here. The year’s largest and most jam-packed week of pro wrestling gets underway Wednesday, with dozens of wrestling shows, parties and special events taking downtown Los Angeles by storm over a five-day period.

This year’s lineup stands as the queerest to date, with a vast number of LGBTQ talent scheduled across nearly every event taking place this weekend, from WrestleMania itself to independent events. But 2023 also earns that designation due to the number of events specifically focused on and/or run by members of the LGBTQ community.

2023 is the first WrestleMania week to feature an LGBTQ-focused or LGBTQ-led event on each day of festivities, and Outsports has collected them all here for those ready to celebrate the community during pro wrestling’s biggest week.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling “Best Damn Thing”

March 29, 5 p.m. Pacific — Don Quixote

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling helps kick things off Wednesday night as part of a tripleheader, alongside Dark Arts Entertainment and Relentless Wrestling, with its “Best Damn Thing” event. The show features PPW co-owner Kidd Bandit teaming with TJPW sensation Maki Itoh against Heather Monroe and out star Steph De Lander, Masha Slamovich challenging Johnny Hollywood for the TV title and the Rumble Riot match. Out stars scheduled to appear include EFFY, Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Funny Bone and Darwin Finch among others.

Special T & The Queer Punk Outlaws Present “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?”

March 30, 2 p.m. PT — Knucklehead

The queer punk outlaws of Brooklyn’s Industrial World Wrestling bring their unique brand of pro wrestling across the country as part of Circle 6’s lineup of events. The show will feature burlesque performances alongside multiple matches, headlined by Dark Sheik battling Robert Martyr and a West Coast edition of IWW’s signature multiperson match, the All Night Rager.

Game Changer Wrestling “For The Culture”

March 30, 11:59 p.m. PT — Ukrainian Cultural Center

GCW’s annual showcase of Black pro wrestlers returns for the third straight year with LGBTQ pro wrestling icon Billy Dixon now at the helm. The event features an impressive list of talent, highlighted by Trish Adora defending the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World title against MLW star Calvin Tankman, Dixon battling Willie Mack and a West Coast vs. The World team elimination match.

The Nobodies & Grudge Match Brand Present “The Gay Young Classic 2”

March 31, 8 p.m. PT — Redline DTLA

WrestleMania week’s drag vs. pro wrestling lip sync battle tournament returns after a four- year absence for a night of lip sync wildness. The event pits drag performers against pro wrestlers in lip sync battles to crown the second GYC champion. Currently scheduled for the competition are wrestling stars Billy Dixon, Faye Jackson and Kidd Bandit and drag artists Pinwheel Pinwheel, Shanita Bump and Skirt Cocaine.

Game Changer Wrestling “EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 6”

April 1, 11 a.m. PT — Ukrainian Cultural Center

The LGBTQ highlight of recent years returns once again to Game Changer Wrestling’s The Collective with the largest number of out talent of any WrestleMania week show. The event features a three-on-three anything goes bout between Thrussy (EFFY, Allie Katch and Dark Sheik) against Charles Mason, Parrow and Billy Dixon. Other notable matches on the card are Karam vs. Fred Rosser, Vipress vs. Max The Impaler and a four-way match featuring IMPACT Wrestling star Jai Vidal.

“Out In The Ring” Screening and Q&A

April 2,- 1 p.m. PT — Highland Theater

Ry Levey’s evocative, award-winning documentary chronicling the history of LGBTQ identities within the history of pro wrestling makes its Los Angeles debut on the final day of WrestleMania weekend. The event includes a Q&A panel featuring Levey and figures from the film, including EFFY, Pollo Del Mar, Dani Jordyn and former NWA Women’s Tag Team champion Susan Tex Green.